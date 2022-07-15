Vagif Poetry Days wraps up in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The Vagif Poetry Days wrapped up in Azerbaijan's Shusha on July 15, Trend reports.

During the event, patriotic poems by famous Azerbaijani poets were read in front of Vagif's museum-mausoleum, which was followed by performances of young poets as part of the "Yeni Nəfəs" (New breath) project.

Moreover, a book exhibition has been organized in front of the Karabakh hotel within the framework of the event.

The mausoleum and Poetry House of Molla Panah Vagif were opened in Shusha on January 14, 1982, with the participation of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. It was during this visit that national leader Heydar Aliyev gave instructions to hold Vagif Poetry Days, and the event was held in Shusha from July 29 through August 3, 1982 for the first time.

Vagif Poetry Days are again conducted in the country's cultural capital following the liberation of Shusha from the Armenian occupation as a result of Azerbaijan's victory [in the second Karabakh war] under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.