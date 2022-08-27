Azerbaijan hosts conference on possibilities of international cooperation in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 27. A conference is being held in Shusha to discuss the work and plans for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated territories, the use of the potential of urban development in the post-conflict period, as well as the opportunities for international cooperation in general, Trend reports.

More than 100 diplomats and military representatives from more than 60 countries and 19 international organizations are taking part in the conference.

On August 26, a two-day visit to Shusha of diplomats and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan began.