Work of great leaders - result of current successful development of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, President Ilham Aliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The work of great leaders is result of current successful development of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

"I think that the example of our countries, which pursue a policy based on the national interests of our peoples, shows that great results can be achieved with wise leadership, even starting from the lowest point of development. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, of all the former republics of the Soviet Union, began the path of independence in the worst conditions, in the most difficult circumstances. Those who remember that period well can certainly confirm this. But it is necessary that the younger generation both in Azerbaijan and Tajikistan also know this. Our current successful development, as they say, did not fall out of the sky, it is the result of the work of great leaders, the leaders of our peoples, who, at the risk for themselves and for their lives, did everything to ensure peaceful and successful development," President Ilham Aliyev said.