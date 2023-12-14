Statements by Dutch government regarding Azerbaijan unacceptable - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Statements by the Dutch government regarding Azerbaijan are unacceptable, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Aykhan Hajizada responded to a question from local media about the December 13 statement about the allocation of aid to Armenia by the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, which noted that “as a result of Azerbaijan’s attack on an ethnic Armenian enclave, 100,000 Armenians were forcibly evicted from their homes ".

“For 30 years, the Kingdom of the Netherlands has never taken into account the facts of violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by occupying and aggressive Armenia, the implementation of a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, and the placing of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis in the position of internally displaced persons and refugees.

Despite repeated statements by Azerbaijan that the Armenian armed forces, which continue to illegally exist in our territories, are a source of danger in the region, and numerous calls for their immediate withdrawal in accordance with international law, the Dutch side criticizes the anti-terror measures carried out by Azerbaijan on its territories.

We remind you once again that the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the 24-hour anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, were carried out on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and that our country restored its sovereignty through legitimate methods.

Azerbaijan never evicted the Armenian residents from Karabakh, and despite calls from Azerbaijan not to leave the region, their decision was to migrate to Armenia and other countries. United Nations missions to the region have confirmed that the Azerbaijani side is not targeting civilians, and the International Court of Justice, based in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has rejected Armenia's latest claims in this regard.

It would be useful for the Dutch side to put an end to such statements, which hinder the further development and progress of the region based on respect for the principles of international law" Aykhan Hajizada said.