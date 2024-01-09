President of United Arab Emirates concludes his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has concluded his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of the two countries were flying, a guard of honor was formed in honor of the distinguished guest.

President of the United Arab Emirates was seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev and other Azerbaijani officials.

