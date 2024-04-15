Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül

Politics Materials 15 April 2024 16:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan returns all detainees to Armenia, excluding grave offenders - deputy FM

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Armenian servicemen and most other involved wrongdoers detained during and after the Second Karabakh War have been returned to Armenia, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said this during a hearing on Azerbaijan's preliminary objections to the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan categorically rejects any purported breaches of international humanitarian law and other international human rights norms.

"Those who were not repatriated were convicted of major crimes, including war crimes, terrorism, or separatism, and are still facing legal proceedings. In essence, they remain in jail, unrelated to racial disparities," Mammadov concluded.

