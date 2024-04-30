FMs discuss affairs over Tajik nationals' hold at Russian airports

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 30. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a phone call with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin regarding the detention of Tajik citizens at Russian airports, Trend reports via the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov stated that the increased scrutiny of foreign arrivals in Russia is primarily aimed at preventing terrorism in compliance with the nation's laws.

"The tragic events at Crocus City Hall have led to increased checks of foreign citizens entering our country. The precautions adopted are temporary and non-targeted against any single nation or religion, and the situation at checkpoints eventually returns to normal," the Russian MFA said.

As of April 27, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan reported 954 Tajik citizens remaining in the temporary detention zone of Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow under inadequate sanitary conditions.

On April 29, the Tajik Foreign Ministry conveyed serious concerns to the Russian Ambassador to Tajikistan Semyon Grigoryev regarding widespread instances of overtly negative treatment towards Tajik citizens in Russia, along with widespread violations of their rights and freedoms.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel