Türkiye hosts military drills with Azerbaijani opposite numbers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Military exercises "Kurtaran-2024" have been held in Türkiye's city of Marmaris, Trend reports.

According to the information, 40 observers and officers from Azerbaijan, the United States, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Egypt, Mozambique, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Oman took part in the exercise held from April 24 to April 30 along with Türkiye.

Additionally, it was noted that about 90 aircraft, including SIHA drones, were involved in the exercise, in which Turkish sea, air and land forces took part.

