Baku Initiative Group organizes conference on decolonization at UN Vienna Office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The Baku Initiative Group has organized the conference themed “Decolonization path: consequences of assimilation and its impact on the realization of human rights” at the UN Vienna office to follow a series of events dedicated to the fight against colonialism and its new displays, Trend reports.

Previously, events on this topic were held at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 and in Geneva on December 14 last year.

At the Vienna conference, discussions are planned on issues related to addressing inequality within and between states, as well as sustainable development problems.

The conference is attended by diplomats from 25 countries accredited to the UN Office in Vienna, about 20 ambassadors, representatives of 20 countries, including leaders of national movements from overseas territories still under French colonial rule (New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Wallis and Futuna, Corsica, the Union of the Comoros, Haiti), supporters of independence from these countries, independent experts, representatives of think tanks, and local and foreign journalists.

The main idea of the event is to criticize the policy of deliberate cultural assimilation by colonial countries and to minimize it as much as possible.

The conference will host discussions in three panels on the topics "Negative impact of assimilation policy on local communities," "Development of human rights within legal frameworks and international obligations in the decolonization process," and "Artificial impact on the environment as a root cause of forced migration".

The concept of assimilation currently applied by France to its subordinate subjects will be analyzed in two key directions, and there will be an exchange of views on the negative consequences of colonialism for local communities and the protection of the rights of people forcibly involved in this process.

The conference will help reduce threats to national identity and achieve visible results in decolonization by reducing the impacts of assimilation. This event will serve as an important starting point for the development by participants from former and current French colonies of projects aimed at preserving and educating local culture for future generations.

During the conference, a memorandum will be signed between the "Tavini Huiraatira" political party of French Polynesia and the Baku Initiative Group with the aim of determining the prospects for the development of relations and expanding cooperation.

At the conclusion of the event, an open letter will be addressed to international organizations.

To note, the Baku Initiative Group continues to support the just struggle of French colonies abroad, advocating a principled position in the fight against colonization and neo-colonization.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel