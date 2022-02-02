Azerbaijan confirms 6,620 more COVID-19 cases, 3,385 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 6,620 new COVID-19 cases, 3,385 patients have recovered, and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 670,313 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 630,727 of them have recovered, and 8,779 people have died. Currently, 30,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 18,797 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,191,130 tests have been conducted so far.