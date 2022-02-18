Azerbaijani prosecutor's office investigating mine explosion in Tartar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district published information about the injury of two civilians as a result of mine explosion in Chayli village, Trend reports.

According to the prosecutor's office, the explosion took place when Alishan Safarov (born in 1963) and Faig Safarov (born in 1965), employees of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, carried out repair work on the mentioned territory.

Employees of the prosecutor's office conducted an inspection of the accident place, a forensic medical examination was scheduled, and other procedural actions were carried out.