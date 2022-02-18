Azerbaijan confirms 3,817 more COVID-19 cases, 7,541 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,817 new COVID-19 cases, 7,541 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 768,019 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 720,865 of them have recovered, and 9,182 people have died. Currently, 37,972 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,451 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,459,513 tests have been conducted so far.