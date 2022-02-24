Azerbaijan talks safety of its drivers operating int'l road shipments in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Several Azerbaijani-owned vehicles engaged in international cargo transportation are currently in the military action area in Ukraine, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) said, Trend reports.

According to ABADA, contacts have been established with carrier companies. Drivers who have operated international trips are in safe areas.

The association also said that additional information will be provided on the matter.