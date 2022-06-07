‘Ateshgah’ team of Baku Higher Oil School wins first place in Teknofest

The “Ateshgah” team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is one of the teams that won first place in Teknofest, Turkey’s largest airspace and technology festival, which was held for the first time in Baku.

Below is an interview with the members of this team.

What are the distinctive features of your project, which was awarded first place at Teknofest?

Murad Rahimov is the mentor of the "Ateshgah" team. He is a BHOS graduate with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Murad is currently studying for a master's degree at Yildiz Technical University in Turkey. He is a startuper.

Today, solar panels are being widely used across the world. The main goal of our project is to cool solar panels. Solar panels heat up if they remain in the sun for too long, and their efficiency decreases at high temperatures. We explored ways to increase the efficiency of solar panels. We decided that we could use phase-changing substances for this. We developed such a substance. The phase-changing substance is mainly solid and can absorb large amounts of heat when melted. When solar panels heat up, the phase-absorbing substance attracts heat and keeps the temperature of solar panels in the range of 35-40 degrees. In this way, we can increase the efficiency ratio of solar panels. We demonstrated this in our winning project at Teknofest. The solar panel containing the substance we developed heats up to 35-40 degrees, while the temperature in other solar panels could rise to 50 degrees.

Farid Aliyev, the captain of the “Ateshgah” team.

- The advantage of our project, which was developed with the use of scientific research methods, is that it is innovative, sustainable, efficient, applicable and cost-effective. There are projects with good ideas, but their implementation is impossible because they are not cost efficient or easy to use. Our project doesn’t have these problems. The project is now ready for launching and there are no problems regarding its implementation.

- How did you join Teknofest?

Fatima Mammadova, a member of the "Ateshgah" team.

Along with studying our lessons, we are always looking for new ideas. Times are changing, the world is moving to alternative energy. However, certain problems arise in the process. Therefore, we decided to develop a project that could be implemented in this area. We started working on this project, with the advisory help of our teachers Farab Kamyabi and Elmar Askerzade. We worked in the laboratory for 6 months and conducted scientific research. After hearing the news that Teknofest will be held in Azerbaijan, we decided to join the festival on the recommendation of our esteemed rector Elmar Gasimov. At first, our goal was just to share our ideas with people through the implementation of a future-oriented project. Teknofest offered us this opportunity. We intend to develop and improve our project.

- What did Teknofest bring you?

Faig Aliyev, a member of the "Ateshgah" team.

Faig was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 International Chemistry Olympiad in Paris. After the decision to admit the winners of the International Olympiad to Azerbaijani universities out of competition, he chose to study at the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School.

We thank our esteemed rector Elmar Gasimov for the conditions created for us. As the Nobel Laureate Aziz Sanjar said, “Our goal was not limited to participation in Technofest. We wanted to create a project that could benefit our country and people. We knew that our project was strong. At the festival, employees of government agencies and ordinary citizens approached our stand and showed great interest in our project. The thought that our project could benefit our state made us even happier. It was a great honor to stand side by side with two presidents and a Nobel laureate and to receive an award from them. This motivated us not to stop, but to move forward.

- Holding such major international competitions and festivals in Azerbaijan is important in terms of increasing young people and children’s interest in science. Thanks to these competitions, people's literacy rate increases. Both the old and young showed interest in the festival. They also want to see new ideas. Our goal is to teach people science, to promote science, and in so doing, to benefit our country, state and people.

First of all, we want to demonstrate the interest of young people in science, the development of science and education in our country, the scientific potential and skills of young people. Being a winner, standing side by side with two presidents and a Nobel laureate, and receiving an award from them motivated us to do greater things. Our goal is to develop our project to a real business and bring it to the local and foreign markets as an Azerbaijani product.

