Seismic Survey Center dismisses rumors of another earthquake striking Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The source of the earthquake that occurred in the Caspian Sea is situated at a depth of 65 kilometers, and there is no cause for alarm, Gurban Yetirmishli, Director General of Azerbaijan’s Seismic Survey Center, told Trend.

He dismissed rumors circulating on social media about the likelihood of another earthquake, describing them as baseless.

Yetirmishli stated that while there may be minor aftershocks following the initial seismic activity, the occurrence of another earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 is highly improbable. He mentioned the possibility of smaller tremors measuring up to 3 on the Richter scale, although it is uncertain whether they will manifest.

In an official statement, Yetirmishli urged the public not to believe in provocations or rumors, assuring them that there is no reason for concern. He advised everyone to stay calm, noting that the situation is under control.

The earthquake, measuring 5.5 in magnitude, originated in the Caspian Sea, as reported by the Republican Seismological Service Center. The tremors were felt in various parts of the country, including the city of Baku.