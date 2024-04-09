AZAL launches ticket sales for flights from Baku to Sofia

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, will start operating flights from Baku to Sofia twice a week, effective from June 7th. Ticket sales for this route have already commenced.

The flights are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.

Sofia, the capital and largest city of Bulgaria, is a popular destination for travellers due to its rich history and cultural attractions.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.