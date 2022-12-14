Azerbaijan holds regular auction on privatization of state property

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The State Service on Property Issues under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy held regular auctions on the privatization of state property, Trend reports via the Finance Ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 27 objects of state property, including a vessel, vehicles, and equipment, were privatized following the auction.

The "Shafaq" vessel with onboard oil water, wastewater, garbage, and other waste separation equipment, belonging to Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (70,000 manat or $41,180) was privatized.

The offer for one of the cars exceeded the starting price by almost three times. Thus, a BMW 535i car with a starting price of 7,000 manat ($4.120) was purchased for 20,200 manat ($11.880). In addition, a Mercedes Benz Sprinter minibus was purchased for 25,700 manat ($15.120) at a starting price of 10,000 manat ($5.800).

The next auctions on the privatization of state property will be held on December 20 and 27. A total of 25 small public enterprises and facilities and 10 vehicles will be put up for auction.