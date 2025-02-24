Turkmenistan's Commodity Exchange sees market dynamics in latest weekly report

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. The total volume of foreign currency transactions at Turkmenistan's State Commodity Exchange exceeded $30.3 million, with 27 transactions registered last week, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs from the UAE, Türkiye, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan purchased liquefied gas and aviation kerosene, produced at the technological facilities of Turkmenneft.

Furthermore, Portland cement and licorice extract were sold for foreign currency to customers from Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

Turkmen businesses also purchased construction materials, polypropylene, and base oil from Turkmenneft, as well as fabric and cotton waste for the domestic market. The total value of these transactions amounted to more than 53.8 million Turkmen manat ( $15.4 million).

The State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan, founded on July 29, 1994, plays a key role in regulating export-import operations with goods and strengthening economic ties with foreign partners.