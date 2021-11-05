It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources - ex-CEO of ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources as soon as possible, former Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Altwaijri said at the panel session on the topic "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

According to Altwaijri, electricity production and climate change are closely related.

"Excessive extraction of energy resources affects the environment. How can this damage be prevented? It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources. People as a whole must participate in protecting nature and ecology," Altwaijri said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.