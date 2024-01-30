Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 30. Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have agreed on cooperation in the banking sector, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Chairman of the Board of Orienbonk OJSC Hasan Asadullozoda in Dushanbe.

The parties also agreed to finance joint projects in the agricultural sector, as well as other promising projects.

In addition, Nurtleu and Asadullozoda discussed issues of cooperation in the field of organizing interbank settlements during trade and economic transactions, studying the experience of Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization of banking operations, etc.

To note, Orienbonk is one of the leaders in the banking sector of Tajikistan in terms of assets and capital. The bank has 32 branches, and 242 banking service centers, employing more than 1,200 people.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.014 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 19-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022 ($1.259 billion).

Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan during the 11 months of 2023 reached $758.162 million, declining by 4 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($789.100 million), while imports from Tajikistan for the reviewed months totaled $256 million, which is a 45-percent decrease compared to the $470.190 million recorded in the 11 months of 2022.