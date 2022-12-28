Passenger traffic at airports in Kyrgyzstan increases in 11M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Passenger traffic at the airports in Kyrgyzstan has increased over the year, Trend reports via the press service of the Manas International Airport OJSC.

According to statistical data, passenger traffic at Kyrgyz airports amounted to 4.7 million people, which is an increase of 30.7 percent over the same period in 2021.

During the reporting period, the number of flights served by Manas International Airport OJSC amounted to 38,462: 26,555 international flights and 11,907 domestic flights.

"Manas International Airport in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek served almost 2.5 million people from January through November 2022, Osh International Airport - 2.1 million passengers, while Issyk-Kul International Airport - 88,690 people," the statement said.

Notably, Manas International Airport OJSC manages 11 operating airports in Kyrgyzstan: five international and six regional.