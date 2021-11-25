Turkmenistan officially applies to join WTO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Turkmenistan has officially applied to join the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a publication on her Twitter account, Trend reports on.

According to the information, the entry of Turkmenistan into the WTO as a full member is provided for by the country's foreign trade strategy for 2021-2030.

Turkmenistan received observer status at the WTO on July 22, 2020, during a meeting in Geneva. At the same time, Turkmenistan applied for observer status at the WTO in May 2020.

Earlier it was reported that the WTO prepared a review of the trade and economic policy of Turkmenistan, which the conference participants got acquainted with.

Also in Turkmenistan, a special composition of the Government Commission was established, which should study the issues of the country's accession to the WTO.