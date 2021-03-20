Israel reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 826,609 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 826,609, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus reached 6,073 with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 549 to 557, out of 854 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 800,728 with 3,405 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 19,808.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.16 million, or 55.5 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.68 to 0.66.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time.

Also on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among its soldiers had dropped to 159, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Nov. 23, 2020.

A total of 938 soldiers are currently in home quarantine, the IDF added.