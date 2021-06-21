Israel's new PM vows to toughen up approaches against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Gaza's Hamas rulers on Sunday that Israel will not tolerate "any more violence" from the besieged Palestinian enclave, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony to commemorate the fallen soldiers during Israel's 2014 military campaign in Gaza, Bennett said that Israel "has lost its patience."

He said that Hamas will "have to get used to a different Israeli approach, one of initiative, decisiveness, and suspicion."

"Our enemies must understand the rules: we will not tolerate violence, we will not tolerate sporadic fire and we will not tolerate renegades," Bennett said.

The remarks were made about a week after Bennett was sworn in as the country's new prime minister and amid renewed tensions with Gaza.