Japan PM Suga speaks with Biden, confirms importance of Japan-U.S. ties

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he spoke with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden by telephone and confirmed the importance of bilateral ties, as well as a “free and open Indo-Pacific” region, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister’s official residence shortly after the call, Suga also said the two leaders agreed to meet in person as soon as possible.

“President-elect Biden said that he looks forward to strengthening the U.S.-Japan alliance and working together on achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Suga said to reporters, in separate comments made at the Prime Minister’s Office.

China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region serves as a backdrop for Japan’s hopes to see Biden’s presidency restore a strong U.S.-Japan alliance.

Suga also said he plans on working with Biden on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and battling climate change.