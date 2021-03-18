S. Korea reports 445 more COVID-19 cases, 97,294 in total

South Korea reported 445 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 97,294, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload was down from 469 in the previous day, but it stayed above 400 for two straight days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8, 2020 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 124 were Seoul residents and 155 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Eighteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,371.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,688. The total fatality rate stood at 1.73 percent.