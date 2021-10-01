India, UK likely to announce ‘green grid’ at COP26 summit

India and the UK are likely to announce a joint declaration on “one sun, one world, one grid” — or OSOWOG, a concept New Delhi has been pushing through its International Solar Alliance — at the upcoming COP26.

Both countries have been working towards achieving this concept, and the joint venture will be signed by energy ministers of the two nations in the presence of the two Prime Ministers, according to sources.

“We expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the conference. His UK counterpart, Boris Johnson, has personally invited the PM,” a source said.

The UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, is scheduled to be held between October 31 and November 12 in Scotland.

The concept of OSOWOG, which the British have called a green grid, has been personally guided and pushed by Modi and found mention in his Independence Day speech this year. The concept pitches the idea of a transnational solar grid, from which different countries can draw power.