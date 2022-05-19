Covid cases exceed 520 million globally - WHO

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 520 million and the number of fatalities has exceeded 6.27 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 20:41 Moscow time on May 18, as many as 520,372,492 Covid cases and 6,270,232 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 606,079 over the past day and the number of fatalities increased by 1,542.

The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data supplied by countries. The threshold of 500 million cases was passed on April 14, of 400 million - on February 10, of 300 million - on January 8, and of 200 million - on August 5, 2021.

The United States accounts for most coronavirus cases - 81,824,843, followed by India (43,127,199), Brazil (30,701,900), France (28,372,414), and Germany (25,890,456). The highest death rates were reported in the United States (992,667), Brazil (664,987), India (524,293), Russia (377,975), and Mexico (324,617).

The WHO said in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update that during the week of May 9 through 15, 2022, as many as 3,699,960 Covid cases and 9,806 deaths were reported globally. The cases grew by 1% compared to the previous seven days and the death rate dropped by 21%. An abrupt spike in cases was recorded in the Eastern Mediterranean (by 63%) and the death rate dramatically increased in Africa (by 48%).