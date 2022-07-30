EAM Jaishankar holds meeting with Kazakh counterpart on sidelines of SCO meet

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, Trend reports citing ThePrint.

The two leaders recognized the progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries since their last meeting at the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi in 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, “Began my SCO visit with a bilateral meeting with DPM and FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. We recognized the progress made since our last meeting in New Delhi in December 2021. The current situation calls for stronger Indo-Kazakh cooperation across all domains.”

Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi visited India last year to attend the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue which was chaired by S Jaishankar.

During the meeting, Tileuberdi noted that during the past three decades, Kazakhstan and India have developed successful and dynamic relations across the whole spectrum of cooperation. He added that “we have established solid cooperation in politics, economy, science, technology as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.”

Meanwhile, Jaishankar will be sharing the table with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto at the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting.

Jaishankar is participating at the invitation of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov to take part in the meeting, said MEA in a release.

The meeting assumes significance as the Foreign Ministers will hold discussions and prepare for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State which is slated to be held on September 15-16, 2022 in Samarkand.

The discussion will review ongoing cooperation in the expansion of the SCO Organisation and exchange ideas on regional and global developments of common concern, the release stated.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be attending the meeting.

If the bilateral talks happen, Jaishankar – Wang meeting may also pave the way for the possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both are expected to attend the SCO summit on September 15 and 16 at Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The 20th Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) was held on November 25, 2021, in Nur-Sultan through video conference under the Chairmanship of Kazakhstan and Jaishankar represented India in the meeting, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This year, Uzbekistan is chairing the SCO meeting and will be the organizer of all the events pertaining to the two-decade-old grouping that includes Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and 4 central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

SCO has four observer states, namely Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia.

It has six dialogue partners, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.

Uzbekistan took over the chairmanship of the organization from Tajikistan on September 17, 2021. India will hold the SCO summit next year.