Azerbaijani Caspian Event Organisers talk upcoming agricultural, food exhibitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. About 600 farmers from 40 regions of Azerbaijan will take part in the agricultural exhibition in Baku, Executive Director of Caspian Event Organizers LLC Bahruz Hidayatzadeh said, Trend reports.

Hidayatzadeh made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the 16th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 28th International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

According to him, 479 companies and 31 countries confirmed their participation in the exhibition of agricultural products, and 161 companies from 17 countries - in the exhibition of food industry.

"The products of companies can be divided into sectors such as food, drinks, and technology, accelerating the digitalization of agricultural production. We also expect cooperation agreements between the participants of the exhibitions. About 2,000 entrepreneurs are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan from abroad to participate in the exhibition," he added.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry are scheduled for May 17-19.

The Caspian Agro exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are held with the active support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. They are also supported by the SMBDA, Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation, The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Both of the exhibitions are organized by Caspian Event Organisers and a network of its international agents.