Karabakh University to welcome students from OTC and OIC states - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Students from countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will have the opportunity to study at Karabakh University, Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, told local media, Trend reports.

"By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, it is planned that starting next year, Karabakh University will accept students from Turkic-speaking countries as well as those from OIC member states," the Minister said.

Amrullayev also noted that the university would begin admitting students from countries with friendly relations with Azerbaijan starting next year.