ACWA Power to install energy storage systems in Uzbekistan

Photo: Press service of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 30. The company ACWA Power will build energy storage systems with a capacity of 2000 MWh in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The contract signing ceremony between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Saudi company ACWA Power took place during the COP29 conference in Baku.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and the Chairman of the Board of the state-owned company UzEnergoSotish, Jahongir Obidjonov.

The value of the signed project is estimated at $1.1 billion, and more than 1,000 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

As part of the project, studies of the energy system across the entire country will be conducted, and based on the results, regions will be selected where energy storage systems will be gradually implemented.

ACWA Power is a developer, investor, co-owner, and operator of a portfolio of power generation and desalinated water production plants with a presence in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and central and southeast Asia. ACWA Power's portfolio of projects in operation and development has an investment value of $85.7 billion.