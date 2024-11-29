Azerbaijan, Ethiopia moot cooperation in industrial zones

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The meeting with the delegation headed by the State Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Aklilu Tadesse was held at the Vocational Education Center of the Economic Zone Development Agency (IZIA), Trend reports via IZIA.

Meanwhile, IZIA Chairman of the Board Seymur Adigozalov informed the delegation about industrial zones operating in the country, favorable investment opportunities created here for entrepreneurs, and tax and customs privileges applied and the IZIA presentation was demonstrated.

The meeting discussed the possibilities of studying Azerbaijan's experience in the field of industrial zones, establishing mutually beneficial relations in this direction, and implementing joint business projects between entrepreneurs of the two countries.