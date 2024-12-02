Kyrgyzstan's banking sector sees growth in client loan portfolio

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 2. The volume of the loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector clients grew by 22 percent from January 1 as of October 31, 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows that this figure amounted to 314.4 billion soms (nearly $3.6 billion).

Allocations in the banking field by sector:

Industry – 13.1 billion soms (about $150 million), a decrease of 2.1 percent since January 2024;

Agriculture – 47.6 billion soms (around $548 million), a growth of 12.8 percent;

Trade – 81.2 billion soms (roughly $935 million), an increase of 9.6 percent;

Construction – 13.8 billion soms (approximately $158 million), a rise of 15.9 percent;

Mortgage – 37 billion soms (circa $997 million), an increase of 23.3 percent;

Consumer loans – 34 billion soms ($389.1 million), an increase of 55.2 percent;

Other loans – 35.1 billion soms (about $404 million), an increase of 15.3 percent.

To note, as of October 31, 2024, 21 commercial banks and 305 branches of commercial banks have been operating in Kyrgyzstan. Five commercial banks provided services in accordance with Islamic principles of banking and financing in local and/or foreign currencies.