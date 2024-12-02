Samruk Kazyna, SANY Renewable Energy lay foundation for wind turbine components plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. Samruk Kazyna and SANY Renewable Energy have jointly kicked off the construction of a unique plant in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, Trend reports.

The head of Samruk-Kazyna, Nurlan Zhakupov, together with Zhou Fugui, Director of the Chinese company SANY Renewable Energy, laid the foundation for a plant that will produce wind turbine components.

This plant will manufacture nacelles, hubs, towers, and other key components for wind power plants (WPPs). The plant is set to launch by the end of 2025, creating over 300 new jobs. It is claimed that the project will attract $114 million in direct foreign investments.

"The project will be implemented without additional loans from Kazakhstan's development institutions. The localization level will reach at least 30 percent. To achieve this, SANY RE plans to open an additional R&D research center," noted Nurlan Zhakupov.



The project will supply wind components for wind power plants planned to be built in Kazakhstan. In general, Samruk-Kazyna plans to introduce about 6 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 in cooperation with its partners to meet the growing electricity demand.

Earlier, within the framework of the III High-Level Forum on International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" in Beijing, agreements on investments and cooperation were signed by Nurlan Jakupov, Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna, and Zhou Fugui, Chairman of the Board of SANY Renewable Energy Co. Ltd.

The main goal of these agreements is to build a plant for the production of wind power plant components in Kazakhstan as part of the planned large-scale wind power projects in the country.

SANY Renewable Energy Co. Ltd. is one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbine components in the world and specializes in project planning, wind power plant design, turnkey construction, transportation, operation, and maintenance, as well as investment and financing for managing wind power plants through digitalization and innovative models.