Georgian President has to step down - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will be forced to resign and leave the Presidential Palace on December 29, the day of the inauguration of the new head of state, despite her statements expressing reluctance to vacate the position, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"I understand Ms. Zourabichvili's emotional state, but on December 29, she will indeed have to leave the residence and hand over the building to the legally elected president," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian Prime Minister also stated that the government is not considering the possibility of holding new parliamentary election.