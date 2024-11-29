Australia's Melbourne hosts Azerbaijani music night (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. An Azerbaijani music night was held in Melbourne, Australia, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The concert was organized by Aslan Sharifi, the leader of the music group "AYTAY".

The event was attended by around 350 guests, including foreigners. The concert featured music by Azerbaijani composers such as Tofig Guliyev, Emin Sabitoglu, Jahangir Jahangirov, and Ramiz Mirishli.

National dances were also performed by the "AYTAY" group. The concert concluded with the song "Azerbaijan" from the repertoire of Rashid Behbudov.

