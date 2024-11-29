Azerbaijan reduces pharmaceutical import expenses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan imported 17,308 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $430.4 million in the period from January through October this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee shows that this is by $51.8 million (10.7 percent) in value and by 5,889 tons (25.4 percent) in volume less than for the same period last year.

The import of pharmaceutical products amounted to 2.59 percent of the country's total imports for ten months.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 23,197 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $482.2 million in the period from January through October of last year.

To note, in ten months of last year, imports of pharmaceutical products amounted to 3.40 percent of the country's total imports.

