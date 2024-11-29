Yelo card cashback opportunities for December!

December is one of the most special months, filled with New
Year's plans and the joy of buying gifts for loved ones. To make
this season even more rewarding, Yelo Bank offers exclusive
cashback categories with the Yelo card!
In December, you can choose any three of the following categories in the Yelo App and earn 5% cashback on your purchases:
- Planning a New Year's trip? Wizz Air!
- Shop online and save: Temu/Trendyol
- Celebrate with family, friends, or colleagues: Cafe/Restaurant
- Refresh your New Year's wardrobe: Clothing Stores
- Upgrade your gadgets: Electronics Stores
- Save on festive shopping: Markets
The Yelo card makes your New Year's shopping brighter and more
rewarding! Order your Yelo card today and start earning cashback as
you shop: https://bit.ly/4eTZ89I
Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.
Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!