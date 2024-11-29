Yelo card cashback opportunities for December!

December is one of the most special months, filled with New Year's plans and the joy of buying gifts for loved ones. To make this season even more rewarding, Yelo Bank offers exclusive cashback categories with the Yelo card!



In December, you can choose any three of the following categories in the Yelo App and earn 5% cashback on your purchases:

Planning a New Year's trip? Wizz Air!

Shop online and save: Temu/Trendyol

Celebrate with family, friends, or colleagues: Cafe/Restaurant

Refresh your New Year's wardrobe: Clothing Stores

Upgrade your gadgets: Electronics Stores

Save on festive shopping: Markets

The Yelo card makes your New Year's shopping brighter and more rewarding! Order your Yelo card today and start earning cashback as you shop: https://bit.ly/4eTZ89I



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!