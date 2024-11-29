JICA nurtures hydrogen usage research amid Japan-Uzbekistan partnership (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is advancing research and development in hydrogen utilization through collaborative efforts between Japanese and Uzbek universities, Chief Representative of JICA in Uzbekistan Bito Yoshibumi told Trend.

"One of our proudest achievements is in the energy sector of Uzbekistan, where JICA-supported projects are said to contribute 23 percent of Uzbekistan’s total power generation capacity. This effort is part of our broader mission to help Uzbekistan achieve a sustainable and resilient future. We are particularly focused on supporting the energy transition in Uzbekistan. Currently, we are working in the energy-saving sector, improving energy efficiency in both public and private areas," he said.

According to him, the agency also plans to introduce a system of energy efficiency auditors in Uzbekistan. The similar system exists in Japan and has proven effective in promoting energy efficiency across various sectors. JICA aims to implement this system in Uzbekistan.

Bito Yoshibumi highlighted the Inclusive and Resilient Socio-Economic Development Program, for which JICA signed a $264.16 million loan agreement in August 2024.

"This program is intended to support Uzbekistan in advancing the transition to a market economy and promoting the measures to enhance social inclusiveness and environmental sustainability through budget support, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth and the realization of an inclusive and resilient society in Uzbekistan. The program aims to support Uzbekistan's initiatives in such areas as creating markets, improving fiscal risk management and public procurement, promoting social inclusion and green resilience, investing in people, and enhancing connectivity," he said.

Earlier, JICA signed a loan agreement with Uzbekistan to provide a loan of up to $246.5 million to finance a program to support a sustainable economy and social development.

The loan is allocated for 30 years with a grace period of 10 years at an interest rate of 1.8 percent per year.