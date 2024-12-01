Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Interior Ministry employee injured during protests in Georgia

Georgia Materials 1 December 2024 08:03 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Georgian Interior Ministry employee suffered burns after protesters used pyrotechnic devices near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Alexander Darakhvelidze said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"An Interior Ministry employee received burns as a result of protesters using pyrotechnics during today's rally," Darakhvelidze said.

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs called on protesters to hold a peaceful protest, otherwise the ministry will be forced to use all special means to stop the protest.

