Azerbaijan discloses gas volume transported through TANAP and TAP pipelines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The volume of gas transported through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Türkiye and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been revealed, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry shared on its X page, Trend reports.

"Today marks five years since the opening of the section of the TANAP that connects to Europe. Gas extracted from the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field is delivered to consumers in Türkiye and Europe via TANAP, which is considered the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor.

TANAP connects with the South Caucasus Pipeline on the Turkish-Georgian border and with the TAP pipeline on the Turkish-Greek border. A total of around 73.3 billion cubic meters of gas has been transported through TANAP to Türkiye and via TAP by November 25, 2024," the publication reads.

To note, the filling of the TANAP pipeline in Türkiye began at the end of January 2018. The TANAP launch ceremony took place on June 12, 2018, in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. The first commercial deliveries to Türkiye started on June 30, 2018. The ceremony for the section connecting TANAP to Europe was held on November 30, 2019, in the Turkish city of Ipsala.