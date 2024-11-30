Clashes in Georgia’s Tbilisi leave over hundred detained, officers injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. During protests held on October 29-30 in Georgia’s Tbilisi city, a total of 107 individuals were arrested, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Georgia.

The protesters disrupted public order on the capital's Rustaveli Avenue, throwing various objects—including stones, fireworks, glass bottles, and metal items—at law enforcement officers.

As a result of the clashes, ten police officers sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The MIA stated that measures would be taken against those responsible for violence and public disorder, per Georgian law.