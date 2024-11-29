Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 29 November 2024 14:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Parliament unveils its schedule for upcoming sessions
Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The next sessions of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on December 3 and 4, Trend reports.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova announced the development.

According to her, during these sessions, the draft law on the state budget for 2025 will be discussed in the second reading.

Notably, during today’s plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MPs made decisions on 15 issues.

