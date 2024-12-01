Azerbaijan's Deputy FM pays official visit to Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev has visited the Kingdom of Morocco, the country’s MFA told Trend.

According to the ministry, Rzayev participated in a roundtable discussion at the Moroccan Academy of Diplomatic Studies in Rabat, attended by young diplomats from Morocco and several other African countries.

In his speech on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy," Rzayev elaborated on the country's foreign policy course in both bilateral and multilateral contexts, current regional developments, and Azerbaijan-Morocco cooperation within international organizations. He also addressed questions regarding Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of the 29th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP29) and the decisions made during this event.

During his visit, Rzayev also attended the 16th International MEDays Forum held in Tangier, under the patronage of the King of Morocco.

The forum, which focused on "Sovereignty and Resilience: Towards a New Global Balance," hosted nearly 6,000 representatives from over 100 countries.

In the panel session dedicated to energy transitions, Rzayev spoke about Azerbaijan's policies on green energy transition and the use of alternative energy sources, as well as the achievements made during the COP29 presidency.

On November 29, Rzayev participated in another panel discussion on "Global Governance Crisis and Multilateralism."

He provided forum participants with an update on Azerbaijan's foreign and security policies, emphasizing the country’s commitment to international law and multilateralism since regaining its independence.

The Deputy Minister also discussed the challenges Azerbaijan faces, including the consequences of Armenian occupation, and highlighted Azerbaijan's significant contributions to regional integration through key energy and transport projects. He also pointed out Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for a four-year term.