Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to November 28.

As for CBI, $1 equals 465,292 rials and one euro is 490,702 rials, while on November 28, one euro was 489,492 rials.

Currency Rial on November 30 Rial on November 28 1 US dollar USD 465,292 462,873 1 British pound GBP 590,745 586,776 1 Swiss franc CHF 527,372 525,580 1 Swedish króna SEK 42,585 42,437 1 Norwegian krone NOK 42,036 41,875 1 Danish krone DKK 65,797 65,626 1 Indian rupee INR 5,501 5,483 1 UAE dirham AED 126,696 126,038 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,513,991 1,505,583 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 167,422 166,480 100 Japanese yens JPY 309,341 307,086 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 59,802 59,489 1 Omani rial OMR 1,208,461 1,202,182 1 Canadian dollar CAD 331,953 329,951 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 277,992 273,155 1 South African rand ZAR 25,787 25,417 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,410 13,358 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,369 4,100 1 Qatari riyal QAR 127,827 127,163 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 35,501 35,305 1 Syrian pound SYP 36 36 1 Australian dollar AUD 302,953 300,455 1 Saudi riyal SAR 124,078 123,433 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,237,479 1,231,045 1 Singapore dollar SGD 346,762 345,475 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 388,987 386,915 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 16,001 15,903 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 222 221 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 343,677 342,529 1 Libyan dinar LYD 95,203 94,551 1 Chinese yuan CNY 64,242 63,884 100 Thai baths THB 1,355,784 1,341,316 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 104,636 104,184 1,000 South Korean won KRW 333,015 332,609 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 656,265 652,853 1 euro EUR 490,702 489,492 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 91,471 92,305 1 Georgian lari GEL 165,596 168,811 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 29,344 29,145 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,839 6,812 1 Belarus ruble BYN 142,248 141,516 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 273,630 272,279 100 Philippine pesos PHP 793,480 788,638 1 Tajik somoni TJS 42,664 43,141 1 Turkmen manat TMT 132,670 131,940 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,847 9,913

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 561,102 rials and $1 costs 532,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 545,819 rials, and the price of $1 totals 517,555 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 704,000–707,000 rials, while one euro is about 745,000–748,000 rials.