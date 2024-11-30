Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 30

Society Materials 30 November 2024 10:28 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, a total of 41 currencies experienced an upward trajectory, while 4 currencies faced a downward adjustment in value relative to November 28.

As for CBI, $1 equals 465,292 rials and one euro is 490,702 rials, while on November 28, one euro was 489,492 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 30

Rial on November 28

1 US dollar

USD

465,292

462,873

1 British pound

GBP

590,745

586,776

1 Swiss franc

CHF

527,372

525,580

1 Swedish króna

SEK

42,585

42,437

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

42,036

41,875

1 Danish krone

DKK

65,797

65,626

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,501

5,483

1 UAE dirham

AED

126,696

126,038

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,513,991

1,505,583

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

167,422

166,480

100 Japanese yens

JPY

309,341

307,086

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

59,802

59,489

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,208,461

1,202,182

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

331,953

329,951

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

277,992

273,155

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,787

25,417

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,410

13,358

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,369

4,100

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

127,827

127,163

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

35,501

35,305

1 Syrian pound

SYP

36

36

1 Australian dollar

AUD

302,953

300,455

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

124,078

123,433

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,237,479

1,231,045

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

346,762

345,475

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

388,987

386,915

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

16,001

15,903

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

222

221

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

343,677

342,529

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

95,203

94,551

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

64,242

63,884

100 Thai baths

THB

1,355,784

1,341,316

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

104,636

104,184

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

333,015

332,609

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

656,265

652,853

1 euro

EUR

490,702

489,492

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

91,471

92,305

1 Georgian lari

GEL

165,596

168,811

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

29,344

29,145

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,839

6,812

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

142,248

141,516

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

273,630

272,279

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

793,480

788,638

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

42,664

43,141

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

132,670

131,940

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,847

9,913

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 561,102 rials and $1 costs 532,047 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 545,819 rials, and the price of $1 totals 517,555 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 704,000–707,000 rials, while one euro is about 745,000–748,000 rials.

