Kyrgyzstan to construct floating solar power plant at Toktogul HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 30. Kyrgyzstan is set to construct a floating solar power plant at its Toktogul hydroelectric power plant (HPP), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev signed the corresponding investment agreement during his visit to Germany. The deal involves the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and several companies, including Sonnenenergie a.s., AB Progressio GmbH, LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG, and OJSC Toktogul Solar Power Station.

The primary objective of the agreement is to attract investment into Kyrgyzstan's green energy projects, reduce the country's reliance on imported electricity, and strengthen energy security and independence.

The planned floating solar power plant will have a capacity of 612 MW and will be built in two phases. Construction is expected to take up to four years.

Additionally, Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU focuses on exploring and implementing energy sector projects in the region.

Minister Ibraev and Maxim Zubov, Vice President for Türkiye and Central Asia at Siemens Energy, signed the agreement.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan's electricity production totaled 10.943 billion kWh in January–October 2024, a decrease of 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the country's state statistical committee.