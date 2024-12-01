Georgian PM announces new ministers following parliamentary approval

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, announced the appointment of new ministers after the parliament expressed confidence in the reshuffled government, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to inform you that yesterday I appointed 12 new ministers, completing the formation of the new government following the results of the parliamentary election on October 26," Kobakhidze said at a briefing.

Levan Davitashvili has become the First Deputy Prime Minister in the new government, and will also serve as the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani has taken the post of Second Deputy Prime Minister. Maka Bochorishvili has been appointed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vakhtang Gomelauri will be the Minister of Internal Affairs. Anri Okhanashvili has been appointed the Minister of Justice, Lasha Khutsishvili has been appointed the Minister of Finance, and Irakli Karseladze has been appointed the head of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure. Aleksandre Tsuladze has been appointed the Minister of Education, Science and Youth, Tinatin Rukhadze has been appointed the head of the Ministry of Culture, and David Songulashvili has been appointed the head of the Ministry of Agriculture. Mikheil Sarjveladze has been appointed the head of the Ministry of Health. Tea Akhvlediani has been appointed the State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equality.