New buildings to be opened at Karabakh University - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. New buildings will be opened at Karabakh University, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told journalists, Trend reports.

The Minister announced that work on renovating the building of the educational and medical research center will begin in the near future.

"Preliminary work on the construction of two new buildings has already been completed. The buildings of the School of Economics and Business and the Faculty of Social Sciences will be ready in the near future," the minister noted.