BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Militants in Syria have announced an advance in the Idlib province adjacent to Aleppo. The Telegram channel of their general command, Al-Fatah al-Mubin, reported that rebel groups, including the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have taken control of 25 settlements in the south and east of the province. The total area of ​​the captured territories is about 388 square kilometers, Trend reports.

The fighters reportedly took control of the city of Maarat al-Nuuman, the administrative center of the eponymous district south of Idlib, which had previously been under militant control. It is noted that this means the complete capture of the province by the rebels

The rebels also said they had taken control of the villages of Sheikh-Idriss, Al-Rayyan, Tal-Debs and Al-Kanais, all located east of Idlib, with fighting continuing.

According to Arab sources, the rebels have captured the Abu al-Duhur military airport in eastern Idlib. This facility is considered an important stronghold for government forces. In addition, the militants have taken control of the strategically important city of Saraqib, located about 15 km southeast of Idlib.